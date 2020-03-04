PC falls at Charleston So.

MACON, Ga. (Wofford SID) - The Wofford men's basketball team traveled to Macon for its Southern Conference regular-season finale on Saturday, falling to the Bears 59-47.

Wofford shot 37.5 percent from the floor and just 33.3 percent from 3-point range, going scoreless for nearly six minutes in the second half which allowed Mercer to pull away.

Freshman Messiah Jones led Wofford for the second straight game, scoring 10 points going 5-for-8 from the floor, while Nathan Hoover scored nine and Isaiah Bigelow grabbed seven rebounds to go with three blocks. The Bears, meanwhile, shot 39.6 percent from the floor and 45.0 percent from 3-point range, getting 14-point efforts from Djordje Dimittrijevic, Ethan Stair and Jeff Gary.

"It was a six-minute stretch where our contestments and our activity dropped and those two seniors made us pay," said Wofford head coach Jay McAuley of Dimitrijevic and Stair. "We had three back-iron threes that could have kept the game where we wanted it to be and I thought our guys fought at the end, but we just couldn't find the hole tonight."

Wofford finishes the regular season 16-15 overall, dropping to 8-10 in Southern Conference play while Mercer ends the regular season 17-14 (11-7 SoCon). The Terriers now turn their attention to Asheville, where they will face No. 10 seed The Citadel on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

"Our job as a staff is to just keep them working," McAuley said of his team. "We have to keep them positive and keep them believing. We've been in all these ball games, but we just haven't made shots, but we just have to get back to campus, hit the reset button and have full belief that we are going to go up there and get the job done in the first round."

Mercer jumped ahead 7-0 out of the gate, but threes from Trevor Stumpe and Hoover got the Terrier offense going, ultimately tying the game at 11-11. The teams traded buckets and were knotted up at 20-20 with 5:18 to play in the half, but Gary knocked down a 3-pointer with three seconds to play, sending the Bears into half with a 27-25 lead.

Wofford looked energized to start the second half, getting a dunk from Chevez Goodwin and back-to-back 3-pointers from Hoover as it jumped in front 33-30. Jones would finish a slam in the paint and a pair of 3-pointers from Donovan Theme-Love kept the score even at 41-41 with 11:03 remaining.

It was here that Mercer would go on a 12-0 run, as Storm Murphy hit a jumper with just over four minutes to play to break the scoreless drought. Murphy hit a pair of free throws and the Terriers turned to the press as they looked to make one last charge, forcing a turnover and cutting the lead to six after Jones scored in the lane with three minutes to play, but Wofford would not score again from this point, falling 59-47.