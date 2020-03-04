PC falls at Charleston So.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Phlandrous Fleming Jr. recorded a triple-double in Big South Conference tournament history and Charleston Southern beat Presbyterian 81-64. Fleming finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists and three blocks. Deontay Buskey tied the school record with eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points for Charleston Southern. The No. 9 seed Buccaneers play top-seeded Radford in the quarterfinals Thursday. Cory Hightower had 16 points for the Blue Hose (10-22).
