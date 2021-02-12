Presbyterian comes up short at Campbell, 62-57

HAMPTON, VA. (Presbyterian SID) – The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team scored 10 in a row early in the second half to take a seven-point lead, but Hampton followed with 12 in a row late and then held on after a furious Blue Hose rally to take a 62-57 win Friday afternoon at the Convocation Center in Hampton, Va.  Winston Hill led PC with 16 points and nine rebounds.
 
Scoring the Game
A close game early in the first half with a 4-4 tie at the 16:16 mark, Hampton outscored Presbyterian, 10-2, which included a couple of three-pointers and a dunk from Davion Warren, to build a 14-6 lead, 14:17 left before intermission. An 8-3 run by the Blue Hose cut the margin to 14-17, 10:26 to go. The Pirates tried again to build a sizable lead with six points, to PC’s three, taking the margin to six, 23-17, 7:42 on the clock.  After the Blue Hose cut the lead to three again at 20-23, Hampton came back with a 6-1 run to go ahead by eight, 29-21, at 4:13. It was PC at the end with the next five of eight points to head to the locker room trailing by five, 26-31.
 
The Blue Hose outscored the Pirates 14-2, including a 10-0 run and eight points from Winston Hill, to take a 40-33 lead, 13:41 on the clock.  Hampton used a three from Warren and four free throws to cut the margin to just one. Five points from Kobe Stewart and a dunk from Brandon Younger took the Blue Hose lead back to six, 46-0, 8:47 left. The Pirates rallied with 12 in a row, five coming from Russell Dean and seven from Warren, to retake and build a 52-46 lead, 4:31 left.  With Hampton ahead 56-50, PC scored four in a row to make it a two-point game, 54-56, at the 1:29 mark. The Pirates hit two free throws, but Hill got one back as PC trailed by three, 55-58, 48 seconds remaining. The Blue Hose would cut the score to two, 57-59, off two Rayshon Harrison free throws, but Hampton hit three clutch free throws in the closing seconds to come away with the 62-57 win.
 
Players of the Game
Two Blue Hose were in double-figures with Winston Hill leading with 16 and Rayshon Harrison following with 15. Hill also pulled down a team-leading nine rebounds. Hampton’s Davion Warren led all scorers with 25 points and eight rebounds.
 
Stats of the Game
PC shot 36.7% from the field, while Hampton finished with 40.9%. Rebounds were controlled by the Blue Hose, 41-31, while turnovers were even, 13-13.  Proving important in the late stages of the game, Hampton hit 21-of-27 free throws, six of them coming in the final minute.  PC was 12-of-20. The Blue Hose recorded just one three-pointer, while the Pirates connected on five.
 
For the Record
PC drops to 6-12 overall, 4-10 in the league, while Hampton improves to 9-10, 8-6.
 
Up Next
PC hosts USC Upstate Monday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m., in a contest rescheduled from Jan. 9.
 
How to follow
The game will air on ESPN+, as well as WPCC. Fans can also follow at www.GoBlueHose.com, and @BlueHoseHoops.

