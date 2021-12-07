Presbyterian falls at Morehead St.

College Basketball (NCAAM)
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) – Ta’lon Cooper had 11 points and 12 assists to carry Morehead State to a 71-66 win over Presbyterian. Johni Broome added 17 points and six blocks for the Eagles, who have won four in a row. Winston Hill had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Hose.

Former Wofford guard Tray Hollowell had eight points in a winning effort for the Eagles.

