Presbyterian falls at Morehead St.

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) – Ta’lon Cooper had 11 points and 12 assists to carry Morehead State to a 71-66 win over Presbyterian. Johni Broome added 17 points and six blocks for the Eagles, who have won four in a row. Winston Hill had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Hose.

Former Wofford guard Tray Hollowell had eight points in a winning effort for the Eagles.

