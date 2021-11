NEW ORLEANS – Rayshon Harrison had 22 points as Presbyterian narrowly beat VMI 59-54 in the UNO Classic.

Trevon Reddish had 10 points and seven rebounds for Presbyterian (3-2), which defeated VMI for the second time this season.

Owen McCormack added eight rebounds. Kamdyn Curfman and Jake Stephens scored 17 points apiece for the Keydets (2-3).

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Automated Insights.)