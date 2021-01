BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) – Cedric Henderson Jr. had 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, and made the game-winning shot with less than 30 seconds remaining as Campbell narrowly defeated Presbyterian 48-46 Thursday night.

Zeb Graham’s jumper in the closing seconds missed off the back iron in a last chance effort to tie for the Blue Hose.

Trevon Reddish led the Blue Hose (3-4, 1-2) with 15 points.