SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Grant Golden had 21 points as Richmond topped Wofford 73-64. B.J. Mack led the Terriers with 15 points.

Wofford trailed by 18 points in the second half and cut the deficit to two on Morgan Safford’s put back with just under 2:20 to play.

Golden responded with two baskets to seal the game.

