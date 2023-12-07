BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) – Dillon Bailey scored 20 points as Wofford beat Gardner-Webb 81-66 on Wednesday night.

Bailey had five rebounds for the Terriers (4-5). Jackson Sivills added 19 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Corey Tripp went 7 of 13 from the field to finish with 15 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-6) were led in scoring by Julien Soumaoro, who finished with 26 points and two steals. DQ Nicholas added 18 points, four assists and two steals for Gardner-Webb. Caleb Robinson also recorded nine points and two steals.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.)