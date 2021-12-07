Slawson has first-ever Furman triple-double in loss

Rock Hill, S.C. – Micheal Anumba led five Eagles in double figures Tuesday evening as Winthrop held off the Furman men’s basketball team for an 85-80 victory inside the Winthrop Coliseum.

Winthrop improves to 5-4 on the season while Furman drops to 6-3 overall.

Jalen Slawson became the first Paladin in program history to record a triple-double after leading Furman with 15 points on 6-of-16 shooting, 12 assists (career high), 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Alex Hunter scored a game high 24 points on 7-of-10 shooting, 4-of-6 from 3-point range and 6-of-7 at the free throw line. Mike Bothwell contributed 10 points and Conley Garrison nine.

Anumba was 5-of-5 from the field, 3-of-3 from 3-point range and 5-of-5 at the free throw line. He was joined in double figures by Cory Hightower (16), Drew Buggs (13), D.J. Burns Jr. (12) and Kelton Talford (10). Burns Jr. led the Eagles with six rebounds and Buggs five assists.

The game featured 24 lead changes and 10 ties with neither team leading by more than five points throughout the contest.

Anumba gave Winthrop a 76-71 lead with 6:06 remaining in the game but Furman responded by scoring seven consecutive points to go ahead 78-76 at the 4:40 mark following a jumper by Slawson. After the Eagles evened the score again at 78-78, Hunter answered with a layup and put the Paladins back in front 80-78 with 2:19 left.

Winthrop closed out the game on a 7-0 run over the last 1:47 to secure the 85-80 victory. Slawson and Hunter both finished with 10 points in the second half.

Hunter had 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting, all from behind the 3-point line, in the first half. The Eagles recorded the game’s first four points before Furman responded with eight straight, highlighted by back-to-back threes from Hunter and Garrison, to lead 8-4 with 15:56 to go. The Paladins held their largest lead of the game at 23-18 with 10:05 remaining on Hunter’s 3-pointer. Furman then used a layup from Marcus Foster to take a 30-26 lead with six minutes to go before halftime.

Winthrop responded by going on an 11-2 run that covered the next 2:47 to lead 37-32 with 3:13 remaining. Hunter and Joe Anderson followed with 3-pointers, as well as a layup by Bothwell, to hold a 40-39 advantage at the 1:09 mark. A pair of free throws by Hunter maintained the Paladins’ one-point lead, 42-41, with 31 seconds left. Burns Jr.’s offensive rebound and layup with four seconds to go gave the Eagles a 43-42 lead at halftime.

Furman concluded the game shooting 46.7 percent (28-of-60) from the field, 41.7 percent (15-of-36) behind the 3-point line and 81.8 percent (9-for-11) at the free throw line. Winthrop was 56.1 percent (32-of-57) overall from the field.

The Paladins held an 8-5 advantage in second chance points and 8-7 in fast break points.

Furman hosts Appalachian State at Timmons Arena on Friday, December 10 at 7 p.m.