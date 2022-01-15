Slawson’s 22 points are not enough as Furman falls at Chattanooga, 71-69

Chattanooga, Tenn. (Furman SID) – Malachi Smith had 21 points and nine rebounds to lead the Chattanooga Mocs to a 71-69 victory in Southern Conference play over the Furman men’s basketball team, Saturday afternoon inside McKenzie Arena.



Furman drops to 12-7 on the season and 4-2 in conference play, while Chattanooga improves to 14-4 overall and 4-1 in the league.



Jalen Slawson paced the Paladins offensively with a game high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting, and 5-for-5 at the free throw line, to go with four assists and two steals. Mike Bothwell poured in 15 points and four assists while Alex Hunter had 13 points. Marcus Foster grabbed a team leading seven rebounds.



Smith led the Mocs in scoring and finished the game shooting 7-of-14 from the field and 5-of-6 at the free throw line while recording two steals. Grant Ledford contributed 13 points and Silvio De Sousa provided 11 points and seven rebounds. Darius Banks had a game high five assists and three steals.



With Chattanooga trailing 67-64 and less than three minutes remaining in the contest, Banks used an and-1 opportunity to tie the score at 67-67. On Furman’s next series, Slawson drew a foul and made both free throws to put it back on top 69-67 at the 1:35 mark. Smith’s layup with 1:02 left evened the score again at 69-69 and the Mocs got possession back less than 30 seconds later following a Paladin missed jumper.



Smith was fouled with seven seconds on the clock and made both free throws to put Chattanooga ahead 71-69. Furman’s last-second attempt to send the game into overtime was unable to connect.



The Paladins concluded the game shooting 44.6 percent (25-of-56) from the field and made 10-of-11 (90.9 percent) free throws. The Mocs were 28-of-59 (47.5 percent) overall.



Furman, who committed a season low five turnovers, held a 16-6 advantage in points off turnovers and 12-11 in second chance points.



The Paladins return to Timmons Arena on Wednesday, January 19 to host Western Carolina at 7 p.m.



The Paladins return to Timmons Arena on Wednesday, January 19 to host Western Carolina at 7 p.m.