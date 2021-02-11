Slow start dooms Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Malachi Smith and David Jean-Baptiste scored 21 points apiece as Chattanooga defeated Wofford 78-66. Stefan Kenic added 16 points for Chattanooga (15-5, 6-5 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Jean-Baptiste also had seven rebounds. Morgan Safford had 18 points for the Terriers (12-7, 9-4). Max Klesmit added 15 points. Keaton Turner had 14 points.

