SoCon announces updated men’s basketball schedule

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Wednesday’s Southern Conference men’s basketball game between UNC Greensboro and Western Carolina, scheduled to take place in Cullowhee, North Carolina, at 4 p.m., has been postponed due to positive COVID tests and quarantine requirements within Western Carolina’s program. Nine SoCon men’s basketball games postponed due to COVID issues have been rescheduled, while one game has been moved to a new date, one has changed dates and locations, and two game times have been changed.

The majority of the rescheduled games will take place on Mondays. All scheduled games are still subject to change.

UNCG will now face Samford twice in a three-day span, as the squads are adding a Thursday, Jan. 14, date in Birmingham, Alabama, in addition to their previously scheduled Saturday, Jan. 16, contest there. Both teams saw their Wednesday, Jan. 13, games postponed due to COVID issues within their opponents’ programs.

The teams had been scheduled to face off at UNCG on Feb. 6 but are no longer slated to play in Greensboro, North Carolina, this season.

The Citadel at UNCG contest, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 3, will now be played Jan. 18, allowing the Bulldogs to couple that with a road trip to VMI on Jan. 16. UNCG and The Citadel will still face off on Feb. 3, however, but in Charleston, South Carolina, to make up the Dec. 30 game there that was postponed.

Three makeup games are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 18, and Monday, Feb. 1, two for Monday, Feb. 15, and one is set for Monday, Feb. 22.

Only the Mercer at VMI game, which was postponed from Dec. 10; the VMI at Furman game, which was postponed from Jan. 9; and Wednesday’s UNCG at Western Carolina game remain to reschedule.

Two schools on Tuesday adjusted start times to home games. The Citadel announced that its contest against Furman on Wednesday, Jan. 13, will move up four hours to a 3 p.m. start, while Mercer’s Saturday, Jan. 23, contest against VMI will start at 2 p.m., two hours later than previously announced. That contest is the Ingles SoCon Game of the Week on select Nexstar affiliates for that week.

Postponed Southern Conference men’s basketball games

Wednesday, Jan. 13 UNCG at Western Carolina (no makeup date set yet)

Rescheduled Southern Conference men’s basketball games

Thursday, Jan. 14 UNCG at Samford (instead of Samford at UNCG on Feb. 6)

Monday, Jan. 18 The Citadel at UNCG (originally scheduled for Feb. 3)

Monday, Jan. 18 VMI at ETSU (postponed from Jan. 6)

Monday, Jan. 18 Western Carolina at Samford (postponed from Jan. 9)

Monday, Feb. 1 The Citadel at Western Carolina (postponed from Jan. 2)

Monday, Feb. 1 Mercer at UNCG (postponed from Jan. 9)

Monday, Feb. 1 Samford at ETSU (postponed from Jan. 13)

Wednesday, Feb. 3 UNCG at The Citadel (postponed from to Dec. 30)

Monday, Feb. 15 Furman at Western Carolina (postponed from Jan. 6)

Monday, Feb. 15 ETSU at Wofford (postponed from Jan. 9)

Monday, Feb. 22 The Citadel at Mercer (postponed from Jan. 6)

Time changes to Southern Conference men’s basketball games

Wednesday, Jan. 13 Furman at The Citadel, 3 p.m. (was 7 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 23 VMI at Mercer, 2 p.m. (was 12 p.m.)