SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Southern Conference) – The Southern Conference announced its 2022-23 men’s basketball league schedule Monday.

The SoCon’s 10 men’s basketball teams will all play double-round-robin, 18-game intraleague schedules, totaling 90 league contests over nine weeks from Thursday, Dec. 29, to Saturday, Feb. 25.

For the second straight season, all 10 teams open league play on Dec. 29. After another full slate of games on Saturday, Dec. 31, the schedule settles into a Wednesday-Saturday format until a pair of Thursday games on Jan. 19. Thursday, Feb. 2, also features a pair of games, while UNCG hosts Furman on Sunday, Jan. 29, and the Spartans host Wofford on Sunday, Feb. 12. ETSU welcomes VMI on Friday, Feb. 10, in the only other scheduled deviation from the Wednesday-Saturday format. Additional games might later be moved due to national television assignments.

Wofford Men’s Basketball schedule released

The Citadel’s Ed Conroy, who coached the Bulldogs from 2006-10, opens his second tour through the league when The Citadel hosts defending SoCon regular-season and tournament champion Chattanooga to begin SoCon play. The Mocs will also feature a new head coach familiar with the league, as Dan Earl will attempt to lead UTC to another SoCon title after spending the previous seven seasons leading VMI. New Keydets head coach Andrew Wilson, who previously served as an assistant coach in the SoCon at College of Charleston and Georgia Southern, makes his SoCon head coaching debut at Furman.

Among other notable games on the slate this season, Chattanooga hosts Furman in a rematch of last season’s Ingles SoCon Basketball Championship title game on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The teams square off again exactly two weeks later at Furman.

The final day of the regular season could also provide intrigue, as two matchups feature the top four teams from 2021-22. Wofford and Samford, who tied for third in the league last season, host Chattanooga and regular-season runner-up Furman, respectively, to close the 2022-23 regular-season campaign.

The 2023 Ingles Southern Conference Basketball Championship will take place at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina, from March 3-6.

Full broadcast schedules will be announced later, but all 10 schools’ home games will air on ESPN+ if not selected for national or regional broadcast. Five SoCon regular-season games and three tournament games aired on ESPN networks last season, while another five regular-season contests aired on CBS Sports Network. The league broadcast schedule will also continue to feature its Ingles SoCon Game of the Week on select Nexstar affiliates throughout the Southeast.

The 102nd season of Southern Conference basketball opens with nonconference play on Monday, Nov. 7.

The complete league schedule can be viewed here.