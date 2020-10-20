SoCon releases conference basketball schedule

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Southern Conference 2020-21 men’s basketball league play will begin Wednesday, Dec. 30, and will feature two contests per school per week until wrapping up on Saturday, Feb. 27. The SoCon’s 10 men’s basketball teams will all play double-round-robin, 18-game intraleague schedules, totaling 90 league contests.

Due to coronavirus concerns, schools have been given the latitude to change game dates with the approval of both programs’ directors of athletics and the conference office.

Defending SoCon regular-season and tournament champion ETSU opens its title defense on its home floor on Dec. 30 when it welcomes Western Carolina. Led by new head coach Jason Shay, the Bucs will be tested on the road early and often, as they visit rival UNCG on Jan. 2; Wofford, who they downed in the title game of the Ingles Southern Conference Basketball Championship presented by General Shale, on Jan. 9; and 2019-20 SoCon regular-season runner-up Furman, which handed ETSU one of its two league losses last season, on Jan. 16.

Also on Dec. 30, UNCG visits The Citadel, Mercer hosts Wofford, Furman heads to Chattanooga, and new coach Bucky McMillan makes his SoCon debut for Samford when the Bulldogs welcome VMI.

The regular season concludes on Feb. 27. All 10 teams will be in action that day, with UNCG visiting ETSU and Furman making the short trip to rival Wofford to highlight the final day of the regular season.

The Ingles Southern Conference Basketball Championship presented by General Shale will be held March 5-8 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina, with Monday’s championship game airing on ESPN or ESPN2 at 7 p.m.

Full broadcast schedules will be announced later, but all 10 schools’ home games will air on either ESPN3 or ESPN+ if not selected for national or regional broadcast.

For the composite league schedule, visit SoConSports.com. The full composite schedule will be posted when it has been completed.

The 100th season of Southern Conference basketball opens with nonconference action on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The SoCon has enjoyed unprecedented success the last several years, as ETSU went 30-4 last season, becoming just the fourth team in league history to reach the 30-win plateau. Wofford went 30-5 in 2018-19, giving the league 30-game winners in consecutive seasons for the first time. ETSU, Furman (25), UNCG (23) and Chattanooga (20) all won at least 20 games last season, marking the fourth straight season in which the SoCon had four 20-game winners, while Western Carolina and Wofford both finished with 19 wins in 2019-20.