Standout guard Bryce McGowens decommits from Florida State

Former Wren guard Bryce McGowens, who recently transferred to Legacy Charter for his high school senior season, has decommitted from Florida State, according to basketball analyst Terrance Oglesby, who says he’s spoken with McGowens.

McGowens, who’s highlights as a junior included a 65-point effort in a 4A upper state playoff game against Travelers Rest, will keep Florida State on his list but he’s now also considering Clemson, Wake Forest, and Nebraska, where his older brother Trey recently landed after transferring from Pitt and has been granted immediate eligibility.

McGowens is listed as the 23rd-ranked player nationally according to recruiting experts.