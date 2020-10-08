Standout guard Bryce McGowens decommits from Florida State

College Basketball (NCAAM)

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Former Wren guard Bryce McGowens, who recently transferred to Legacy Charter for his high school senior season, has decommitted from Florida State, according to basketball analyst Terrance Oglesby, who says he’s spoken with McGowens.

McGowens, who’s highlights as a junior included a 65-point effort in a 4A upper state playoff game against Travelers Rest, will keep Florida State on his list but he’s now also considering Clemson, Wake Forest, and Nebraska, where his older brother Trey recently landed after transferring from Pitt and has been granted immediate eligibility.

McGowens is listed as the 23rd-ranked player nationally according to recruiting experts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories