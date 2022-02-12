UNC Asheville beats USC Upstate 83-56

College Basketball (NCAAM)

by: Automated Insights,

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Drew Pember had 29 points as UNC Asheville romped past USC Upstate 83-56. Pember hit 14 of 16 from the free-throw line.

LJ Thorpe had 19 points and six assists for UNC Asheville (14-11, 6-6 Big South Conference). Tajion Jones added 12 points. Bryson Mozone had 15 points for the Spartans (10-14, 7-5).

Jalen Breazeale added 12 points. Mysta Goodloe had 11 points. Jordan Gainey, the Spartans’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).

USC Upstate will next take on Presbyterian at home on Wednesday, February 16.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store