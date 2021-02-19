Upstate downs Presbyterian

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) – Everette Hammond had 13 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Presbyterian 65-51. Josh Aldrich added 12 points and Khydarius Smith had 11 points for South Carolina Upstate, which ended its five-game road losing streak. Tommy Bruner added 10 points and eight assists. The Spartans forced a season-high 22 turnovers. Rayshon Harrison had 20 points for the Blue Hose. Winston Hill added 12 points and five steals, and Owen McCormack had 11 points.

