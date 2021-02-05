Upstate falls in heartbreaker in return to action

RADFORD, Va. (AP) – Tommy Bruner’s would-be game-winning three-pointer made from near mid-court was not released before the final buzzer sounded as USC Upstate fell at Radford, 63-61, in its return to action Thursday night.

Chyree Walker scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to carry Radford to the win

Upstate was playing for the first time since January 15th due to a COVID issue.

The Highlanders saw a 10-point second half lead evaporate but held USC Upstate scoreless for the last 1:40 to hang on. Lewis Djonkam had 14 points for Radford, which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Shaquan Jules and Dravon Magnum each scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Bruner had 14 points and five assists for the Spartans. Dalvin White added 14 points. A Bruner jump shot pulled the Spartans to within 62-61 with 1:40 to go.

