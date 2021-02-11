Upstate falls in heartbreaker

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) – Jordan Whitfield scored the game-winner on an off-balance baseline jumper through contact with 8.8 seconds left and Messiah Thompson came off the bench to score 19 as Campbell rallied past South Carolina Upstate 72-71. Cedric Henderson Jr. had 16 points for Campbell. Whitfield added 14 points. South Carolina Upstate was held scoreless over the final 4:12, missing its last seven shots of the game. Everette Hammond had 20 points and six rebounds for the Spartans. Nevin Zink added 13 points. Khydarius Smith had 11 points. Tommy Bruner had 10, but his potential game-winner was blocked at the buzzer.

