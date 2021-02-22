Upstate falls in home finale

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Jordan Sears and Jacob Falko each scored 18 points to lift Gardner-Webb to a 69-58 win over South Carolina Upstate. Kareem Reid grabbed nine rebounds for Gardner-Webb. Tommy Bruner had 14 points for the Spartans. Dalvin White added 13 points, Everette Hammond had 12 points and Josh Aldrich had a career-high 12 rebounds. The Runnin’ Bulldogs evened the season series against the Spartans. South Carolina Upstate defeated Gardner-Webb 77-69 on Feb. 8.
