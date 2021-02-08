Upstate knocks-off Gardner-Webb

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Tommy Bruner posted 19 points as South Carolina Upstate defeated Gardner-Webb 77-69. Nevin Zink had 12 points for South Carolina Upstate, which snapped its four-game losing streak. Everette Hammond added 11 points. D’Maurian Williams had 17 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Jaheam Cornwall added 17 points and Jordan Sears had 12 points.

