DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) – Grant Huffman’s 14 points helped Davidson defeat South Carolina Upstate 62-59 on Thursday night.

Huffman added five assists for the Wildcats (9-3). Bobby Durkin added 11 points while going 4 of 10 and also had eight rebounds. Connor Kochera was 3 of 12 shooting to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds. The Wildcats picked up their sixth straight victory.

The Spartans (4-8) were led by Floyd Rideau, who recorded 14 points. Trae Broadnax added 13 points and six assists for South Carolina Upstate. In addition, Justin Bailey had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

