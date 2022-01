BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) – Bryson Mozone scored a career-high 23 points and 12 rebounds and South Carolina Upstate beat Gardner-Webb 74-61.

In winning their fourth straight, the Spartans improve to 7-10, 4-1 in the Big South Conference.

Kareem Reid had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

