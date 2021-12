SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — USC Upstate held Converse to 38 points on 27.1 percent shooting on the way to a 78-38 win Saturday.

Both marks represented season bests for the Spartans. Bryson Mozone paced USC Upstate with a game-high 17 points, adding six rebounds.

Elijah Pitts led the Valkyries with 12 points.

The Spartans now hit the road to take on Ohio Tuesday, December 21.