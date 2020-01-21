USC Upstate Comes Up Short Against High Point, 70-62

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The USC Upstate men’s basketball team outscored High Point 24-16 in the paint on Monday evening but it was not enough as the Spartans fell 70-62 at the Eddie and Ann Payne Arena located inside the G.B. Hodge Center.

USC Upstate (7-12, 2-4 BSC) got off to a hot start, opening the game on a 6-3 run. High Point (5-14, 2-4 BSC) countered the opening attack with a 10-2 run to take 13-8 lead with 12:59 remaining in the half. The Spartan offense continued to hang around and an Everette Hammond (Silver Springs, Md.) three-pointer with 8:32 to go in the half gave the Spartans a 19-18 lead.

Moments later the Panthers held a six-point lead and held on the remainder of the half. Tommy Bruner (Columbia, S.C.) knock down a three-point basket as time expired to pull the Spartans within a point at the halftime break, trailing 30-29.

Hammond led all scorers with 11 first half points and Bruner contributed an additional 10-points for the Spartans. John-Michael Wright led the Panthers with 10 first half points.

High Point opened the second half on a 7-0 run to put pressure on the Spartans. USC Upstate did not waiver however as they bounced back with an 8-2 run of their own. For the remainder of the half there was a give and pull between the two squads. Each time the Panthers made a run the Spartans would counter, but time ran out before USC Upstate was able to take the lead.



Notes



Upstate – Hammond led the Spartans in both points (20) and rebounds (5) on Monday night. Bruner finished with 16-points and tied for the team lead in assists with three on the night. Bryson Mozone (North Augusta, S.C.) the conference leading scorer off the bench added to his total with 11-points on the night.



High Point – Wright ended with a game high 24-points, Denny Slay II contributed 17-points off the bench and Rob Peterson III added 9-points and a team high 12-rebounds in the win.



UP next for the Spartans

The Spartans will hit the road this coming Thursday as they travel over to Rock Hill, S.C. to take on the Winthrop Eagles. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.



USC Upstate will be back at home on Saturday, January 25 against UNC Asheville. Tip-off is slated for 4:00 p.m.