CHARLOTTE, N.C. (USC Upstate Athletics) – Advancing to the semifinal round of the Big South Men’s Basketball Championship for the first time since joining the conference in 2018-19, USC Upstate men’s basketball found itself with another opportunity to face the Big South Regular Season Champion Longwood Saturday afternoon.



The Spartans did their work early, growing a 16-point first-half advantage after hitting on 12 of the team’s first 18 attempts from the field. However, Longwood was able to work itself back into the game with the second half seeing 11 lead changes during the final 20 minutes before the Lancers came away with a 79-70 victory at Bojangles Coliseum.



Senior forward Bryson Mozone led the way for the Spartans, shooting 9-of-14 (64.3 percent) from the field, including 6-of-11 (54.5 percent) from three to lead Upstate with a game-high 24 points while adding six rebounds. He was joined in double-figures by junior guard Mysta Goodloe and freshman guard Jordan Gainey who chipped in 15 and 13 points, respectively.



Game Information

Score: Longwood 79; USC Upstate 70

Records: USC Upstate (14-16; 10-6 Big South); Longwood (25-6; 15-1 Big South)

Location: Bojangles Coliseum | Charlotte, N.C.



How It Happened

First Half

After trading three-pointers to start the game, Upstate reeled off a 13-0 scoring run to stretch the advantage to double-digits towards the 15-minute mark of the half. Bryson Mozone and Mysta Goodloe led the Spartans in the stretch, scoring five points apiece with a three and layup each.

and led the Spartans in the stretch, scoring five points apiece with a three and layup each. Building off the 13-0 run, Upstate hit on 12 of its first 18 opportunities from the floor. The Spartans grew the lead to as many as 16 in the first half behind the stellar shooting open to the game.

Making their way back into the game, the Lancers embarked on a 10-0 scoring run out of the under-8 timeout to trim the lead to single digits. Overall, Longwood closed the half on a 17-5 scoring stretch to cut the deficit to three into the locker room.

Second Half

Opening the second half, Longwood continued its long-scoring stretch, scoring the first four points of the half to stretch the run to 21-5 overall. The start to the half also delivered the Lancers their first lead of the game.

Heading into the final three-and-a-half minutes of the half, the lead changed 10 times after Longwood captured its first lead with 19:09 to play in the half. A pair of free throws from Jordan Gainey with 3:34 to play provided the game’s final tie at 63-all.

with 3:34 to play provided the game’s final tie at 63-all. Longwood closed the game outscoring Upstate 16-7, doing much of its work from the free throw line, to put away the nine-point victory.

Notable