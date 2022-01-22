USC Upstate rolls past Charleston Southern 70-57 to improve to a DI era best 5-1 in league play

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (USC Upstate SID) – Extending its winning streak to five games and securing its best start in conference play since 2005-06, USC Upstate men’s basketball led wire-to-wire Saturday afternoon in a 70-57 victory at the G.B. Hodge Center over Charleston Southern. The victory also secured Spartan head coach Dave Dickerson his 100th victory as a head coach.
Leading the way with a team-high 17 points, freshman guard Jordan Gainey posted his sixth straight game—encompassing each game of Big South play—scoring 16 or more points. He also passed out a career-high six assists on the afternoon while tallying three rebounds, two steals, and two blocks for the Spartans.
Joining Gainey in double-figures, senior forward Bryson Mozone and junior guard Mysta Goodloe extended their double-figure scoring streaks with Mozone extending his to eight games and Goodloe two games—scoring double-figures in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Mozone also chipped in a team-high seven rebounds while Goodloe tied Gainey for the team lead in assists with six.
Game Information
Score: USC Upstate 70; Charleston Southern 57
Records: USC Upstate (8-10; 5-1 Big South); Charleston Southern (4-14; 1-5 Big South)
Location: G.B. Hodge Center | Spartanburg, S.C.
How It Happened
First Half
- Despite losing the opening tip, USC Upstate was in control from the start, opening the game on an 11-0 scoring run. Hot shooting from beyond the arc sparked the run as Mysta Goodloe (two) and Jordan Gainey knocked down threes before Gainey added a driving layup to close the stretch.
- Following Charleston Southern’s first made basket, Upstate added a short 5-0 run, improving its scoring stretch to open the game to 16-2. Floyd Rideau started the run with a driving layup before Khydarius Smith added an and-1 conversion off a driving layup.
- Ending the 16-2 Upstate run to open the half, the Buccaneers scored four consecutive points behind a pair of free throws and a layup, stringing together multiple scoring possessions for the first time in the game. Stopping the Charleston Southern run, Ahmir Langlais made consecutive layups for the Spartans, pushing their advantage to start the game to 20-6.
- Out of the under-8 media timeout, Charleston Southern fashioned its best scoring stretch to that point in the game, putting together a 6-1 scoring advantage to trim the Upstate advantage to 27-16. Off the Buccaneer run, the Spartans posted their second double-digit scoring run of the game, a 10-0 scoring streak spurred by two threes from Gainey and a three from Bryson Mozone.
- Closing the half, Charleston Southern finished on a 5-0 scoring run in the half’s final minute.
Second Half
- Adding a made free throw to open the second half, the Buccaneers put together a 6-0 scoring run that spanned the two halves to cut Upstate’s lead to 37-22. Upstate immediately answered with a 6-0 scoring stretch of their own, extending its lead to 21.
- Countering Upstate’s run, Charleston Southern used its largest scoring run to that point in the game, 9-0, to cut into the Spartans’ lead. However, the Spartans provided another answer with a 7-0 scoring advantage, pushing their lead back to 19.
- Adding to its 7-0 scoring run, Upstate outscored Charleston Southern 16-5 between the 15-minute and 10-minute marks of the second half. The stretch extended the Spartans’ lead to 23 points, the team’s largest lead of the game.
- Seeing most of the run’s scoring coming from the free throw line, the Buccaneers crafted another long scoring run, posting a 7-0 streak to cut into the Spartan advantage. Upstate again answered the run with a 7-0 run of their own to push the lead back to 23.
- Cutting into the Spartans’ 23-point advantage, Charleston Southern outscored Upstate 12-2 over a three-minute stretch to cut the lead to 13 with two minutes to play in the half. Both teams would add one more basket apiece to close the 70-57 Upstate victory.
Notable
- Winning its fifth straight Big South Conference game, Upstate has secured its longest winning streak in conference play since 2014-15 (six-game streak). The Spartans’ 5-1 start to open league play also marks the team’s best in the Division I era (2007-pres.) and is the best since a 5-1 start in the Peach Belt Conference in 2005-06.
- Upstate’s 70-57 victory Saturday night also marked the 100th career victory for head coach Dave Dickerson.
- Scoring 17 points Saturday night, Jordan Gainey notched his sixth consecutive game scoring 16 or more points with each game coming in Big South play. Through the first six conference games of his career, he is averaging 18.2 points per game.
- Adding 15 points for the Spartans, Bryson Mozone has scored in double-figures in eight consecutive games, including in each of his team’s Big South games. In conference play, he is averaging 16.2 points per game.
- Posting 11 points against Charleston Southern, Mysta Goodloe tallied his second consecutive double-figure scoring game. His streak marks the longest of his career with the game marking his sixth double-figure scoring game, the third coming in Big South play.