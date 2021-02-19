USC women have 31-game SEC win streak end

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Rennia Davis scored all 24 of her points in the second half and No. 21 Tennessee beat second-ranked South Carolina 75-67, ending the Gamecocks’ 31-game conference winning streak. The Lady Vols (13-5, 7-3 Southeastern Conference) came back from a double-digit deficit at halftime to beat the Gamecocks (17-3, 12-1). Rae Burrell scored 19 points for the Lady Vols and Jordan Horston had 11. Aliyah Boston had 17 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Gamecocks. Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson each scored 15.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)