GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Saturday’s Southern Conference showdown between Furman and VMI has been postponed while the league has added a game between Wofford and UNCG.

The latest postponement comes in the wake of positive COVID testing within the VMI program.

Saturday's #Furman-VMI Men's Basketball Game Postponed; Time Change Announced For Jan. 25 Furman-UNCG Contesthttps://t.co/0bLeDn8LRq — Furman Paladins (@FurmanPaladins) January 8, 2021

UNCG was originally slated to play Mercer on Saturday, but a COVID issue within the Mercer program caused a postponement of that matchup. As a result, the league moved up the Wofford/UNCG game from January 20 to this Saturday, January 9.