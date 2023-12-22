WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Andrew Carr scored 21 points, Hunter Sallis added 20 and Kevin Miller 19 as Wake Forest ran away from Presbyterian in the second half for a 91-68 win Thursday.

Carr added nine rebounds and Miller seven assists while Efton Reid scored 14 points with eight rebounds plus five blocks and Cameron Hildreth had 11 points. The Demon Deacons (8-3) shot 55%, made 8 of 14 3-point attempts and outscored the Blue Hose 26-5 off turnovers.

The win was Wake Forest’s sixth straight and its 27th consecutive nonconference home victory.

Samage Teel scored 17 points and Jamahri Harvey 14 for the Blue Hose (7-7) but combined for only eight in the second half when Presbyterian was outscored by 20.

The game was tied early in the second half when the Demon Deacons outscored Presbyterian 23-4 over six minutes to lead 63-44 with Miller hitting a pair of 3-pointers and scoring eight points. Sallis added six during the run which included five Presbyterian turnovers.

The second of two dynamic second-half dunks by Sallis and a 3-pointer from Parker Friedrichsen led to a 27-point bulge with 8 1/2 minutes to go.

Wake Forest led 40-37 at halftime after Miller’s three-point play at the end of the period.

Wake Forest opens ACC play at home against Virginia Tech on Dec. 30. The Blue Hose are host to Johnson & Wales that same day.

