WCU COVID issue leads to postponements

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Saturday’s Southern Conference men’s basketball game between The Citadel and Western Carolina and Wednesday’s game between Furman and the Catamounts, both scheduled to take place in Cullowhee, North Carolina, have been postponed due to positive COVID tests and quarantine requirements within Western Carolina’s program.

Saturday’s game was set to be The Citadel’s opener after its Dec. 30 game against UNC Greensboro was postponed. The Bulldogs (7-0, 0-0 SoCon), off to their best start since opening the 1919-20 campaign 11-0, are next scheduled to visit Mercer on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Furman (7-3, 1-0 SoCon) handed Chattanooga its first loss of the season on Dec. 30 and hosts Mercer on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Western Carolina (7-3, 0-1 SoCon), which opened its league slate with an 86-78 loss at ETSU on Dec. 30, is next slated to visit Samford on Saturday, Jan. 9.