WCU COVID issue leads to postponements

College Basketball (NCAAM)
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Saturday’s Southern Conference men’s basketball game between The Citadel and Western Carolina and Wednesday’s game between Furman and the Catamounts, both scheduled to take place in Cullowhee, North Carolina, have been postponed due to positive COVID tests and quarantine requirements within Western Carolina’s program.

Saturday’s game was set to be The Citadel’s opener after its Dec. 30 game against UNC Greensboro was postponed. The Bulldogs (7-0, 0-0 SoCon), off to their best start since opening the 1919-20 campaign 11-0, are next scheduled to visit Mercer on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Furman (7-3, 1-0 SoCon) handed Chattanooga its first loss of the season on Dec. 30 and hosts Mercer on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Western Carolina (7-3, 0-1 SoCon), which opened its league slate with an 86-78 loss at ETSU on Dec. 30, is next slated to visit Samford on Saturday, Jan. 9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories