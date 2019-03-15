Williamson Returns With A Vengeance For Duke

Duke freshman Zion Williamson looked as if he’d missed no time at all in his return from a few weeks away as he made an immediate impact in the Blue Devils’ 84-72 ACC Tourney win over Syracuse Thursday night in Charlotte.
Williamson got the start after missing nearly six full games with a knee sprain suffered in the opening minute of last month’s loss to rival North Carolina, drawing a huge roar from Duke fans in the Spectrum Center crowd. The Blue Devils had been 3-3 with the 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson out.
Williamson scored 29 points and had 14 rebounds, and showed how fit he is with an early steal and slam as part of a 21-point first half. He was a perfect 13 of 13 from the field for the game.
With much attention on telecasts of the game focusing on his shoes, they ended up remaining intact.