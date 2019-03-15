Williamson Returns With A Vengeance For Duke

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 14: Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils dunks the ball against the Syracuse Orange during their game in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Duke freshman Zion Williamson looked as if he’d missed no time at all in his return from a few weeks away as he made an immediate impact in the Blue Devils’ 84-72 ACC Tourney win over Syracuse Thursday night in Charlotte.

Williamson got the start after missing nearly six full games with a knee sprain suffered in the opening minute of last month’s loss to rival North Carolina, drawing a huge roar from Duke fans in the Spectrum Center crowd. The Blue Devils had been 3-3 with the 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson out.

Williamson scored 29 points and had 14 rebounds, and showed how fit he is with an early steal and slam as part of a 21-point first half. He was a perfect 13 of 13 from the field for the game.

With much attention on telecasts of the game focusing on his shoes, they ended up remaining intact.