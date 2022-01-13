With Jay McAuley out, Wofford assistant Dwight Perry leads Terriers to victory over Samford

Spartanburg –

Wednesday morning, Wofford head coach Jay McAuley learned he was in COVID protocol and not able to coach Wednesday night’s game against Samford.

With less 12 hours to prepare, associate head coach Dwight Perry learned that he would be stepping up to lead the Terriers for the first time as a head coach.

With the game play already in place, Wofford leaned on Perry, other assistants, and a talented group of players to get an impressive 87-64 victory as the Terriers played one of their best games of the season.