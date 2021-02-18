Wofford avenges loss to The Citadel

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Storm Murphy had 26 points and Messiah Jones added 21 as Wofford got past The Citadel 81-67. Murphy shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers and shot 8 for 10 from the foul line. He added nine assists and six rebounds. Jones also had seven rebounds. Max Klesmit had 12 points for Wofford. Morgan Safford added 10 points and six rebounds. Kaiden Rice had 22 points for the Bulldogs. Hayden Brown added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Fletcher Abee had 11 points.

