Wofford downs Coastal Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Storm Murphy scored 26 points, tying his career high, as Wofford beat previously undefeated Coastal Carolina 88-77. Morgan Safford added a career-high 21 points for the Terriers. Tray Hollowell had 13 points and seven rebounds for Wofford. Messiah Jones added 10 points and seven rebounds. DeVante’ Jones had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Chanticleers. Deanthony Tipler added 19 points. Essam Mostafa had 15 points and nine rebounds.

