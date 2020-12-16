Wofford downs Coastal Carolina

College Basketball (NCAAM)

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
wofford-logo_190781

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Storm Murphy scored 26 points, tying his career high, as Wofford beat previously undefeated Coastal Carolina 88-77. Morgan Safford added a career-high 21 points for the Terriers. Tray Hollowell had 13 points and seven rebounds for Wofford. Messiah Jones added 10 points and seven rebounds. DeVante’ Jones had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Chanticleers. Deanthony Tipler added 19 points. Essam Mostafa had 15 points and nine rebounds.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories