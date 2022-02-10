Wofford falls at Samford

College Basketball (NCAAM)
Posted: / Updated:

HOMEWOOD, Ala. – Jermaine Marshall posted 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift Samford to a 65-60 overtime win over Wofford.

B.J. Mack led the Terriers with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Wofford led by nine at the half but the Terriers lost forward Isaiah Bigelow for the game with just over 14 minutes to play in the second half for a flagrant foul against the Bulldogs’ Quez Glover.

Wofford falls to 14-11 and 6-7 in the Southern Conference.

Samford improves to 15-9 and 5-7.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Automated Insights.)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store