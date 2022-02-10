Wofford falls at Samford

HOMEWOOD, Ala. – Jermaine Marshall posted 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift Samford to a 65-60 overtime win over Wofford.

B.J. Mack led the Terriers with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Wofford led by nine at the half but the Terriers lost forward Isaiah Bigelow for the game with just over 14 minutes to play in the second half for a flagrant foul against the Bulldogs’ Quez Glover.

Wofford falls to 14-11 and 6-7 in the Southern Conference.

Samford improves to 15-9 and 5-7.

