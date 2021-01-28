Wofford falls at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Kaiden Rice had 21 points as The Citadel beat Wofford 77-69. Tyler Moffe had 18 points and six rebounds for The Citadel, which ended its four-game losing streak. Hayden Brown added 16 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Storm Murphy had 16 points for the Terriers, whose four-game winning streak was broken. Messiah Jones added 13 points and Max Klesmit had seven rebounds.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)