Wofford falls at The Citadel

College Basketball (NCAAM)

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Kaiden Rice had 21 points as The Citadel beat Wofford 77-69. Tyler Moffe had 18 points and six rebounds for The Citadel, which ended its four-game losing streak. Hayden Brown added 16 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Storm Murphy had 16 points for the Terriers, whose four-game winning streak was broken. Messiah Jones added 13 points and Max Klesmit had seven rebounds.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories