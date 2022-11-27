BATON ROUGE, La. (Wofford SID) – In a game that saw the lead change 19 times with eight ties, the Wofford College men’s basketball team was defeated 78-75 by Louisiana State University at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday afternoon. The Terriers had a five-point lead with 4:26 left in the game, but the Tigers used a 10-0 run to pull ahead. Down three after a pair of free throws, Wofford missed three attempts at a game-tying three pointer in the final ten seconds to close out the game.

The loss drops the Terriers’ record to 4-3 to start the season, while the Tigers are 6-1 overall.

Jackson Paveletzke led Wofford with 19 points as he was 7-of-10 from the field. B.J. Mack added 18 points and led all players with nine rebounds as the Terriers had an edge on the glass against the Tigers. Corey Tripp had 14 points and Carson McCorkle had 11 points as four players were in double figures. Adam Miller had 26 points to lead the Tigers, as he was 6-of-9 from behind the arc.

“There were some great moments of growth but our guys are disappointed,” said head coach Jay McAuley. “We didn’t do enough to get out of here with a win. We knew things were not going to go our way here and there and that is something we have to grow in. But to come in here and outrebound that team, while holding them to six second chance points, the players did what we asked them to do. We are going to get better as a basketball program and we are going to learn. I know this is not the way we wanted to learn, but there is a lot of good to take away from this and I am proud of our bunch.”

Wofford scored the first two baskets, but the Tigers had the lead after the opening five minutes at 9-7. Corey Tripp hit a three to regain the lead, which was followed by a 7-0 run by LSU to take a 16-10 advantage. Adam Silas hit a three to end the run. After the Tigers extended the lead to 20-15, A bucket and free throw by Corey Tripp along with a pair of free throws by B.J. Mack tied the game with 8:34 on the clock. A three by Amarri Tice two minutes later gave Wofford a 23-22 advantage. The Tigers went on a quick 8-0 run to make it a 30-23 lead. The Terriers responded with a 10-0 run that included three pointers by Carson McCorkle and Jackson Paveletzke for a 33-30 lead with two minutes left on the clock. The half ended with the Tigers on a 7-0 run to take a 37-33 score into the break.

The run continued for the Tigers with a three pointer to open the second half. Back-to-back lay-ups by B.J. Mack ended the run and then a three pointer by Corey Tripp tied the game at 40-40 two minutes into the half. A bucket by Jackson Paveletzke gave Wofford the lead at 42-40, but the Tigers regained the lead with a three. The back-and-fourth lead changes continued until the game was tied at 51-51 after a bucket by Jack Paveletzke with 13:30 on the clock.

After the Tigers hit back-to-back buckets for a 55-51 lead, a basket by Messiah Jones and a three by B.J. Mack gave Wofford the lead again at 56-55 with eleven minutes left in the game. The Terriers answered another run by the Tigers and had a 61-60 advantage with 7:53 remaining after a bucket by Corey Tripp. After another tie at 66-66, Jackson Paveletzke hit a long two and a three by Carson McCorkle gave the Terriers a 71-66 advantage and the Tigers called a timeout. A B.J. Mack bucket made it a 73-68 score before the Tigers used a 6-0 run to regain the lead at 74-73 with two minutes left. They added a three with 40.2 seconds on the clock for a 77-73 game. After hitting a free throw for a five-point lead, Jackson Paveletzke ended the run with a couple of free throws for a 78-75 game. Wofford had three chances at three pointers by three different players in the final ten seconds but were unable to tie the game.

Quick Hits

From three, Wofford shot 35.5% (11-of-31), while LSU was at 42.1 % (8-of-19).

Wofford had made 10 or more three pointers in four of the seven games this season.

The Terriers went 15-of-18 (83.3%) from the free throw line, while LSU was 14-of-17 (82.4%).

Wofford out-rebounded LSU by a 30 to 26 margin.

Second chance points were in favor of Wofford at 14 to six.

It was the second all-time meeting between the two teams, with LSU winning both games.

Up Next

The Terriers return home on Thursday, December 1, when they host Presbyterian College at 7:00 p.m. at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.