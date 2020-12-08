Wofford falls in tight game at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Jacob Gilyard made a 3-pointer with 19.5 seconds left and No. 19 Richmond beat Wofford 77-72 in a game that was arranged only two days earlier. Gilyard led the 3-0 Spiders with 18 points and Grant Golden had 15. Richmond scored the first 11 points of the game and led almost throughout, but the Terriers shot 55% after halftime and took their first lead with 4:32 remaining. Storm Murphy led the 2-1 Terriers with 21 points and Messiah Jones had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)