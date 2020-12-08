Wofford falls in tight game at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Jacob Gilyard made a 3-pointer with 19.5 seconds left and No. 19 Richmond beat Wofford 77-72 in a game that was arranged only two days earlier. Gilyard led the 3-0 Spiders with 18 points and Grant Golden had 15. Richmond scored the first 11 points of the game and led almost throughout, but the Terriers shot 55% after halftime and took their first lead with 4:32 remaining. Storm Murphy led the 2-1 Terriers with 21 points and Messiah Jones had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

