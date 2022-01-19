Wofford forward B.J. Mack shows upside by taking game inside

Spartanburg –

Wofford’s B.J. Mack took a lot of outside shots a season ago, but this season the 6’8 forward has moved his game back inside and his field goal percentage has skyrocketed from shooting 45% from the floor to 56%.

While he is taking fewer 3’s, the one’s he does take, he is making at a 49% clip, which is up from 32% a season ago.

As the Terriers get ready to face The Citadel Wednesday night, Mack leads the team at 15.4 PPG & 5.5 RPG and has scored in double figures in 15 of 18 contests this season including the last 7 games.