SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Southern Conference announced Friday that Saturday’s game between Wofford and UNCG has been postponed.

The announcement came following “positive COVID tests and quarantine requirements” within the UNCG program.

The league also had to postpone the game between The Citadel and Samford.

The SoCon will attempt to reschedule both games, but a makeup date has not yet been set.