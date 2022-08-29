SPARTANBURG S.C. (Wofford Athletics) – The Terriers’ full 2022-23 schedule has been released Monday afternoon by men’s basketball head coach Jay McAuley, featuring games at LSU, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M. The Southern Conference schedule was also released Monday morning.

“Our staff put together another competitive schedule that will test us early with several NCAA Tournament caliber teams,” McAuley said. “These games are always exciting for our program and help prepare us for league play. Our other goals in scheduling are to host as many games as we can in Spartanburg at one of the best arenas in the country, while also playing a national slate of games that get some of our student-athletes back home to play in front of their families.”

The Terriers open the season at home on Monday, Nov. 7 against Bob Jones before the teams first road tests with High Point on Nov. 12 and Drake on Nov. 14.

Wofford returns home to host the Battle of the Carolinas against Gardner-Webb on Friday, Nov. 18 and North Carolina A&T on Nov. 20. The team will face North Greenville on Nov. 23 before traveling to Baton Rouge on Nov. 27 to face LSU for the first of three meetings with the SEC.

The Terriers will return home on Dec. 1 to face Presbyterian before heading back on the road for another big test with Vanderbilt on Saturday, Dec. 3. Wofford returns to Richardson Indoor for a meeting with Coastal Carolina on Dec.6 before traveling to Georgia Southern on Dec. 10.

The nonconference schedule rounds out with Montreat on Dec. 17 and closes with a road trip to College Station to take on Texas A&M on Dec. 20.

The Southern Conference slate ensues on the following week with Wofford welcoming ETSU on Thursday, Dec. 29 and UNCG to close out 2022 on New Year’s Eve.

Wofford opens 2023 with a trip to Mercer on Jan. 4 before coming home to face The Citadel on Jan.7. The conference slate continues with an away game at Samford on Jan. 11 and a home matchup against VMI on Jan. 14.

The Terriers head back on the road on Jan. 18 to face Western Carolina before the first rivalry matchup at Richardson Indoor against Furman on Saturday, Jan. 21. The team will head to Chattanooga on Jan. 25 and open the second half of conference play at home against Samford on Jan. 28.

The team’s first conference road swing features ETSU on Feb. 1 and a men’s and women’s doubleheader at Furman on Saturday, Feb. 4. Wofford returns home to face Western Carolina Feb. 8, followed by a trip to UNCG on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The Terriers come back home to meet Mercer on Feb. 15 with a trip to The Citadel to follow on Feb. 18. The team has one more road game at VMI on Feb. 22 before the regular season finale on Saturday, Feb. 25 at home against the defending SoCon champions, Chattanooga.

The Southern Conference Tournament will start on March 6 and conclude on March 9 in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Southern Conference Tournament will start on March 6 and conclude on March 9 in Asheville, North Carolina.

Ticketing information will be released at a later date.