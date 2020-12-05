Wofford Men’s Basketball to play Richmond Dec. 7

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford Athletics/WSPA) – The Wofford men’s basketball team has added a game against the University of Richmond to their schedule, the college announced Saturday.

The game will be played on Monday, December 2 at 2:00 p.m.

This comes after the Terriers’ last two games were canceled due to COVID protocol issues with opponents.

Richmond is currently ranked #19 in the AP poll.

Wofford will also play on Thursday, December 10, at South Carolina. The next home game will be Tuesday, December 15 against Coastal Carolina.