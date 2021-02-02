Wofford rallies to beat ETSU

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Storm Murphy had 19 points as Wofford narrowly defeated East Tennessee State 67-62.

The Terriers rallied from an early 22-9 deficit and close the opening half on an 18-5 run to trail by just a point at the break.

Tray Hollowell added 15 points for Wofford (11-5, 8-2) which moves into a four-way tie in the loss column with the Bucs, UNCG, and Furman atop the Southern Conference.

Damari Monsanto led the Buccaneers (10-6, 6-2) with a season-high 24 points.

Each team has a quick turn-around as Wofford is home to VMI Wednesday night while ETSU visits Mercer Wednesday.

