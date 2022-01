SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Max Klesmit had 27 points, tying his career high, as Wofford got past The Citadel 89-77. B.J. Mack added 25 points for the Terriers.

Former Byrnes stand-out Hayden Brown led the Bulldogs on Wednesday night with 18 points and seven rebounds.

