NEW ORLEANS, La. (Wofford Athletics) – Wofford head men’s basketball coach Jay McAuley was announced as the recipient of the 2022 Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award, College Insider Inc. announced on Friday.

The award is presented annually to those who not only achieve success on the basketball court but who display moral integrity off the floor as well.

“I am honored and humbled to be the recipient of this award. The Prosser name in college basketball is one of character, integrity and servanthood,” said McAuley. “At Wofford College, we pride ourselves in living out these qualities every day. I would like to thank the committee and the Prosser family for this honor, as well as recognize my talented staff and players for their commitment and pride in our program.”

He was selected out of 19 finalists, including Chris Beard of Texas, Hubert Davis of North Carolina and Matt Painter of Purdue to name a few.

In his third year at the helm, Wofford finished the season 19-13 overall, including a Nov. 28 win over the SEC’s Georgia in Athens, while landing at least two All-Southern Conference selections for the third-straight year. The team has achieved 19 wins twice in three years under McAuley, while having recorded winning seasons each year under his direction.



Well-respected among the coaching community, McAuley was featured in The Athletic’s annual 40-under-40 publication, tabbed No. 17 on the list of 40 influential people in men’s college basketball who are under the age of 40.



McAuley was also named a finalist for the 2019-20 Joe B. Hall Award, which is presented each year to the nation’s top first-year coach in Division I basketball.



In his first year, McAuley led Wofford to 19 wins, including a Dec. 15 victory over then-No. 17 North Carolina in Chapel Hill for Wofford’s second win over an AP Top 25 team in school history.



McAuley also guided the Terriers to a SoCon tournament run that featured an upset of No. 2 seed Furman and a win over No. 6 seed Chattanooga to send Wofford to its second consecutive SoCon Championship game. His 19 wins in his debut season as a head coach rank first all-time at Wofford, topping both Richard Johnson and former Wofford great Mike Young, while having earned invitations to multiple postseason tournaments over the past three seasons.