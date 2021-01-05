Wofford’s Saturday game versus ETSU postponed

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Wednesday’s Southern Conference men’s basketball game between VMI and ETSU in Johnson City, Tennessee, and Saturday’s game between ETSU and Wofford in Spartanburg, South Carolina, have been postponed due to positive COVID testing and quarantine requirements within ETSU’s program.

VMI (6-5, 1-1 SoCon) will visit Furman on Saturday at 2 p.m. ETSU (6-4, 2-0 SoCon) is next scheduled to host Samford on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m., while Wofford (5-3, 2-0 SoCon) is back in action Wednesday when it hosts UNC Greensboro at 7 p.m.