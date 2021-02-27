Wright lifts High Point past USC Upstate 65-60

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — John-Michael Wright had 24 points and 10 rebounds as High Point edged past USC Upstate 65-60 in the Big South Conference tournament.

High Point advances to play top-seeded Winthrop on Monday. Lydell Elmore had 15 points and eight rebounds for High Point. Emmanuel Izunabor added 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Nevin Zink had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans. Everette Hammond added 17 points. Bryson Mozone had 11 points. The Panthers improve to 2-1 against the Spartans on the season.

In the most recent matchup, USC Upstate defeated High Point 60-51 on Dec. 31.