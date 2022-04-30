BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Wofford SID) – A six-run second inning by the Samford Bulldogs did in the No. 22 Wofford Terriers at J. L. Griffin Field Saturday afternoon as Samford won 11-3. The Terriers fall to 30-13 and 8-3 in the conference. The Bulldogs improve to 20-20 and 7-4 in SoCon play.

With the result Samford claims the weekend series at 2-0, marking Wofford’s first weekend series loss of the campaign.

Lucas Mahlstedt (2-1) was tabbed with his first loss of the season after starting and tossing the first 1.1 innings. He surrendered three runs on five hits, striking out one. Mahlstedt was the first of six pitchers in the game for Wofford. Carter Bailey turned in the best outing of the staff, hurling 3.0 scoreless frames with just a single hit allowed. He tallied two punchouts.

Michael Ross (4-1) earned the win for Samford after 6.0 innings of work in a starting role. He gave up two runs. The only other arm for the Bulldogs was Alex Goff (1), who completed the game with the final 3.0 innings to earn the save.

Wofford was out-hit 12-10 on the day. Lawson Hill led the charge for the Terriers with a three-hit day, extending his team-best hit streak to 16 games. The catcher also worked a walk to reach base a fourth time. Ryan Galanie and Brice Martinez also turned in multi-hit efforts with a pair of base knocks each. Galanie secured an RBI as well. Nolen Hester and John Dempsey both lifted solo big flies for their lone hits of the contest. Hester reached a second time via the free pass. He extended his on-base streak to 23 games, but he remains behind Brennen Dorighi in that category with Dorighi securing a hit.

Wofford jumped in front almost as soon as the game was underway. John Dempsey needed just one swing as the second batter of the day blasted a solo bomb to right center, putting the Terriers in an early 1-0 lead.

But just as Wofford did not need long to jump in front, Samford also needed just a single swing to pull level. The Bulldogs lifted a solo homer of their own with their second batter in the bottom of the first get on the board. That was all they would get, as later in the frame Nolen Hester delivered an excellent throw from right field to Jack Renwick, who then fired in time to Ryan Galanie at third to cut down a runner trying to advance from first on a base hit, preventing any further damage and holding the score to 1-1.

In the bottom of the second, the Bulldogs secured six runs to jump in front. A pair of home runs led the charge in the frame for Samford, capping it all off with a three-run long ball to pull ahead by a score of 7-1.

The Terriers got one run back in the top of the third. With two runners on, Galanie dropped a double into centerfield to bring in a run, making the deficit 7-2.

In the bottom of the frame, the Bulldogs nixed that run with a sacrifice fly to pull back out to an 8-2 lead.

The pitching staffs then settled in for three-straight scoreless innings. The Terriers broke that streak in the top of the seventh trying to scratch back. Hester lifted a long ball to right field, cutting the score to 8-3 with his solo shot.

Samford reclaimed that run in the bottom of the frame when a throwing error allowed another score across the plate. The margin was 9-3 Bulldogs.

Samford tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth, but they would not be necessary. Wofford was kept off the board in the top of the ninth as Samford claimed the 11-3 win.

Wofford and Samford square off once more tomorrow afternoon in game three of the series. First pitch is slated for 2:00 p.m. ET.