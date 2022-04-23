MACON, Ga. (Wofford SID) – The no. 24 Wofford baseball team continued to roll Saturday afternoon at OrthoGeorgia Park, shutting out the Mercer Bears 5-0 behind 10 hits offensively while the pitchers tossed nine strikeouts. The Terriers improve to 30-9 overall and 8-0 in SoCon action. The Bears fall to 31-8 and 6-2 in conference play.

Wofford extends its Division I era-best winning streak to 10 games with the result. It marks Wofford’s first 10-game win streak since securing 12-straight from April 12, 1991 – Feb. 19, 1992. The 30th win of the campaign notches the fourth consecutive full season that the Terriers have won 30 games. Wofford has claimed 30 victories in now seven of the last eight full seasons. The Terriers secure the series win over the Bears, remaining perfect in weekend series this season at now 9-0.

Josh Vitus (4-3) earned the win as the starter for Wofford, going 5.0 innings deep with only three hits allowed and no runs given up. He totaled three walks and three punchouts. Coulson Buchanan was the first reliever out of the pen, tossing 2.2 innings. He surrendered just one hit and walked two, striking out three. Dalton Rhadans (9) notched the save after 1.1 innings of work the close out the contest. He allowed only a hit and struck out three.

Not only did Wofford double up Mercer’s hit total, 10-5, but the Terriers also made more of their opportunities. Wofford left eight runners on base as opposed to a whopping 15 Bears left stranded.

Nolen Hester and Lawson Hill led the charge for the Terriers, both touting multi-hit ballgames. Hester knocked three hits and drove home a run. Hill totaled two hits on the day and reached a third time via the free pass. Jack Renwick, Marshall Toole and Gunnar Johnson also contributed an RBI each with their one-hit days. Renwick’s hit was a double for Wofford’s lone extra base hit of the ballgame.

The Terriers opened the scoring with a three-run second. Ryan Galanie led the frame off with a single to right, and Jack Renwick drove him home with a double to left. A Marshal Toole RBI single to left field plated Renwick to extend the early lead, and Nolen Hester’s single to right scored Toole to cap the inning and give Wofford a 3-0 advantage.

Wofford utilized some tricky baserunning to extend its lead in the seventh. With runners on the corners, Lawson Hill on first took off for second. John Dempsey on third waited for the Mercer catcher to throw, and once the ball left so did Dempsey. He timed his jump perfectly, swiping home plate to make the score 4-0.

The Terriers plated an insurance run in the top of the eighth. Brennen Dorighi started the frame off with a single to right, and Shane Lussier came on to pinch-run. Lussier advanced to second with a groundout, and then he came around to score when Gunnar Johnson laced a pinch-hit single to right field.

The insurance run would prove unnecessary, as Dalton Rhadans locked the game down in the bottom of the ninth. Though the Bears would get runners on first and second with one out, Rhadans clamped down and struck the final two batters out to secure the 5-0 triumph.

Wofford and Mercer meet once more tomorrow afternoon in game three of the series. The 24th-ranked Terriers look for a series sweep in Macon with a 1:00 p.m. first pitch.