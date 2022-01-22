6 score in double figures as Lander tops Georgia Southwestern

AMERICUS, Ga. (Lander Athletics) – In a battle of 13-2 teams, the 7th ranked Lander Bearcats held off Georgia Southwestern 81-74.

After a scoreless two and a half minutes to start the game, Sarah Crews and Makaila Cangé put the Bearcats up 6-0 with back-to-back three-pointers. Lander continued to lead throughout the quarter, but the Hurricanes hit a three-point basket with two minutes left to take their first lead of the game 13-12, and they held on for a 19-17 lead after the first ten minutes.

Amiaya Jester found Miriam Recarte for a layup 30 seconds into the second period to tie the game at 19. The teams traded baskets, with neither team leading by more than three points through the period’s first four minutes. Leading 25-24, Lander used two baskets by Recarte and one by Vashae Rideout to take a seven-point lead with four minutes left in the half. However, the Hurricanes finished the half on an 11-2 run to take a 35-33 lead into the half.

The Bearcats started the second half on a 12-2 run to take a 45-37 lead. Lander continued to hold off the Hurricanes for much of the quarter, but Georgia Southwestern would take a 58-57 lead into the final period.

With the score tied at 30, Recarte drained a three-point basket to give the Bearcats the lead. Cangé and Jester followed with baskets of their own to make it a 67-60 game. The Hurricanes tried to battle back, but Lander converted on their free throws at the end of the game to hold on for the win.